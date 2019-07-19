× Seattle City Light power outage affecting thousands of customers

UPDATE: About 2,400 customers in Ballard and about 3,300 customers in Fremont/Wallingford have been brought back into service. 4,464 are still without power.

SEATTLE — Crews are responding to an outage affecting 10,200 customers in neighborhoods along the ship canal: North Queen Anne, Fremont, Magnolia, Interbay, and Ballard.

Seattle City Light crews are repairing a power pole at Nickerson Street and 12th Avenue West with the assistance of Seattle Police and Seattle Fire.

The cause is under investigation. An early estimated time of restoration for the entire outage is 8 A.M.