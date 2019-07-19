Search on for man who stabbed Bonney Lake 18-year-old in the chest

Posted 2:15 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:16PM, July 19, 2019

Q13 News photo

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was stabbed in the chest in a wooded area of Bonney Lake just after midnight Thursday.

According to Bonney Lake police, the victim and his friends encountered a man that they did not know in the wooded area. Police said there was a confrontation and the suspect stabbed the 18-year-old in the chest.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital where he was taken into the Intensive Care Unit. He was listed in stable condition.

Police officers used a K9 to search the area, but they could not find the suspect.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Bonney Lake police.

