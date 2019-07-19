Marshall Kendall: Wanted High-Violent Offender convicted of assault on law enforcement, spitting on deputy

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A good deed by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy goes badly unappreciated by a convicted felon who’s wanted now in the Tri-Cities and could be hiding in Seattle.

Marshall Kendall is breaking probation in Benton County on convictions for three charges of Assault on Law Enforcement.

The crimes stem from last summer in Jefferson County, where a deputy found Kendall down-and-out on the side of Highway 101 and offered him a ride to the ferry so he could get to Seattle, like Kendall told the deputy he wanted to. But, in the back of the patrol car, Kendall freaked-out — bad-mouthing the deputy and beating the cage and cutting his hand. When the deputy stopped the car and went back to check on him — Kendall spit on him and cussed him out.

That got him arrested and brought to a hospital for help.

When he was done, the same deputy took him back into custody and outside the patrol car, Kendall purposely bashed his head into the side of the car — making a big dent — then spit in the deputies face when he was being put into the back of the vehicle.

Department of Corrections officers say Kendall is tagged a High-Violent Offender whose served prison time for other crimes as well.

He’s 33 years old, 5’10”, weighs 190 pounds and has a skull tattooed on his left arm.

DOC officers say he was last living in Kennewick, Has ties to the Tri-Cities area and has mentioned he wants to be homeless in Seattle, so he could be on either side of the state.

If you spot him on the streets of Seattle, or know where he’s hiding tonight — call 911 — then use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and Crime Stoppers with give you a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.