Inmate escapes from Dept. of Corrections work crew in Seattle

SEATTLE — Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from a work crew at the state ferries warehouse in Seattle.

According to the Washington State Department of Corrections, 29-year-old Jeffrey Allen Beach escaped around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Officials said correctional employees immediately started escape procedures, notfied state and local law enforcement and deployed the community response unit.

According to a news release, Beach was convicted of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property 2nd degree and identity theft out of King County. He began his 43-month sentence at the Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Little Rock, Wash. back in March.