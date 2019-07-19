Celebrate Krispy Kreme’s birthday by getting a dozen doughnuts for $1

Posted 1:48 PM, July 19, 2019, by

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday marks Krispy Kreme’s 82nd birthday, but the octogenarian doughnut chain has no plans to retire.

To celebrate, it’s inviting everyone to stop in and pick up one dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1—with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts.

The offer is only good July 19. However, if you miss that deal, you can still celebrate with a special birthday doughnut being offered through Sunday.

The Original Filled Birthday Batter Doughnut is made with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing and topped with party sprinkles.

Click here to find a Krispy Kreme location near you.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.