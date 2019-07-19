Bothell becomes fourth city in Washington to add electric scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Electric scooters are officially on the streets of Bothell.

The Bothell City Council approved a 90-day pilot program with Lime. The city will host a fleet of up to 100 motorized electric Lime scooters will hit the streets Friday at 8 a.m.

To use the scooters, simply download the Lime app, unlock the scooter by scanning the QR code located on the handlebars and then you’re ready to scoot! The app will charge $1 to unlock and 25 cents per minute of your trip.

In addition to providing an environmentally friendly way for residents to commute, the introduction of the scooters should also help to relieve traffic congestion.

Bothell is the fourth city in Washington to roll these out – Tacoma, Everett and Spokane are the other three. Seattle is considering scooters and could try rolling them out early next year.

Following the end of the 90-day pilot, the City Council will meet to determine the future of the program.