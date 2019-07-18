Police: Woman intentionally set fire that damaged Auburn apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. -- An Auburn family is safe after an intentionally set fire spread to their apartment complex.

Auburn police say neighbors saw a homeless woman set fire to the garage of an abandoned home Thursday morning. Neighbors called 911 and detained the woman until officers arrived and arrested her.

The suspect is in her late 30s and is known to Auburn police who said she suffers from mental health issues.

The fire spread from the garage in the 2200 block of NE I street to an apartment building next door.

Valley Regional Fire crews were called to the scene around 6:00 a.m. and quickly put out the fire.

Nobody was hurt.

One apartment was badly damaged and the two people who live there will be staying with family until they can get back into the unit.