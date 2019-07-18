× Man opens fire at Foster Farms plant in Corvallis, Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Authorities say a man opened fire with a handgun at a Foster Farms plant in Corvallis, Oregon, before surrendering to authorities.

Corvallis Police Capt. Nick Hurley said nobody was injured. Police were called shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Nearby businesses were placed on lockdown and authorities advised people to avoid the area.

Corvallis is city of about 54,000 people located approximately 80 miles south of Portland, Oregon.

Foster Farms released the following statement, according to KPTV:

“At approximately 8:30 a.m. PDT, Foster Farms became aware of a potential active shooter at its Corvallis, Oregon, facility. Foster Farms prepares for emergencies of this nature, and all employees were promptly evacuated without injury. Authorities were immediately alerted, contained the site and apprehended an individual. The safety of our employees is our highest priority and Foster Farms will provide counseling and support services to its Corvallis employees. We are thankful this incident was concluded without harm to our employees or the greater community. We greatly appreciate local law enforcement’s professionalism in quickly resolving the situation.”