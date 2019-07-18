× Homeowner shoots armed burglar in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police officers are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning.

A homeowner shot and injured a burglar in the 600 block of Riverside Drive in the South Park neighborhood in Seattle.

Seattle Police said they were responding to a 911 call from the homeowner who told them she had shot an armed man trying to break into her home.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a 41-year-old man behind the home with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a handgun on the ground near him, according to Seattle Police.

Officers had to coax the homeowner who was still armed with a rifle down from the roof before they could safely approach the suspected burglar.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Seattle Police said detectives found multiple bullet holes in the exterior of the house and believe they were caused by the burglar.

Officers have interviewed and released the woman pending further investigation.

Seattle Police officers also took an additional man into custody who was running from the scene as they arrived. Police are interviewing that man to determine if there is a connection to the burglary.