× Big Penis supplement contains hidden ingredient, FDA warns

The Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers not to purchase or use Big Penis, a sexual enhancement product.

Officials said it contains sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra. This ingredient may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates.

Health care professionals and patients who experience side effects should complete and submit the report online at MedWatch Online Voluntary Reporting Form.