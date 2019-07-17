× What happened to woman who went missing for 2 hours in Edmonds?

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police are asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened to a woman who mysteriously vanished for about two hours. She has almost no recollection of that time.

According to Edmonds police, the 28-year-old woman from Shoreline was visiting her fiance’s family in the 8700 block of Bowdoin Way on July 14.

The couple was leaving the home around 12:20 a.m. Police said the fiance went inside the house for a moment just before leaving. When he came back out, the woman was gone.

The family searched for the woman and then called 911 when they couldn’t find here.

Two people who were fueling up at a gas station in the 9700 block of Edmonds Way found the woman around 2:00 a.m. They called her family and took her home.

The woman had cuts, scrapes and bruises.

Here’s what we know and what we don’t know, according to police:

“The only thing the missing woman remembers for certain is waking up in a “grass field” with a man standing next to her and a woman standing nearby. She also remembers running off into a wooded area prior to finding her way to the gas station. At some point along the way, she lost a pair of black, strapped sandals that she was wearing.

Detectives are trying to figure out what happened to the woman during that two-hour window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonds Police Department.