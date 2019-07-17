Travis Adams: Officers searching for wanted sex offender in Snohomish County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. -- Department of Corrections officers in Snohomish County are asking for your help to find Level II sex offender Travis Eugene Adams.

Officers say the 35-year-old man knows he's wanted for violating the terms of his supervision for felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender but has not surrendered.

Adams has a history of fleeing to CA but is believed to be in the Arlington/Granite Falls area. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any tip that helps locate him.

In 2003, Adams and two of his friends followed and harassed a woman for an hour as she walked home from a bar before one of the men forcibly raped her as Adams egged him on and then rifled her purse and stole her money. The victim who was a stranger to the men went to Colby Campus emergency room where a sexual assault examination was performed. She was still despondent and emotional, disheveled and bruised on her arms and ribs. For his role in the sexual assault, Adams was convicted of Rape 3rd degree. He has numerous convictions stretching back to 1996 including Theft 2nd and 3rd Degree, Violating a Protection Order, Assault 4th Degree, DUI, Criminal Impersonation, Reckless Driving, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, Felony Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Possession of Stolen Property.

He has numerous tattoos including "BLT Ford Tuf" on his upper right arm and "351 cleveland ford racing" on his upper left arm.

Adams 5’9”; 218 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. If you can tell officers where to find him, submit an anonymous tip at http://www.P3Tips.comor through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).