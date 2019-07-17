Suspected arrested for Seattle stabbing that killed 25-year-old woman

SEATTLE— A suspect for the stabbing death of 25-year-old mother has been arrested, the Seattle Police Department said Wednesday night.

Rayshauna Webber was stabbed early Sunday morning at Cal Anderson Park in Capitol Hill, and police say the dispute started over cigarettes.

Police say Webber pulled out a pack of cigarettes when the suspect approached and offered her a light. For some reason, it escalated into a confrontation that ended with the suspect stabbing Webber.

Webber was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where she later died.

The suspect is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.

