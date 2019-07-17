Spanaway hydroponic store clerks turn tables on robbery suspect; 3 more on the loose

SPANAWAY, Wash. -- Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to ID the suspects responsible for an armed robbery at the Eden Indoor Garden Hydroponic Supply located in the 14800 block of Pacific Ave. S. in Spanaway.

At 1:09 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, four armed suspects entered the store wearing masks and gloves. The suspects assaulted the store clerks, and then three of the suspects ran out of the store and fled in a gold Ford Explorer with no license plates.

The fourth suspect was disarmed by the victims and taken into custody.

"We want to know who the rest of them were because these are guys that were heavily armed, wearing masks that went in to do a violent robbery and it failed," said Pierce County Sheriff's Det. Ed Troyer.

If you have any information on this robbery please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also text in an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app. There is a cash reward offered of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

