Russell Wilson on being the highest paid QB and an offense without Doug Baldwin

SEATTLE -- Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine sat down with quarterback Russell Wilson to discuss expectations and what's going to be different next season.

How will the offense change without Doug Baldwin? What about the pressure of being the highest-paid QB in the league?

This is a transcription of Q13 FOX's exclusive interview:

Levine: When you signed your contract extension, what went through your mind?

Wilson: I was super excited just to be here for many years to come. I love Seattle and win a lot of football games here. The culture here is amazing. The fans are the best that it gets. Just knowing that my kids know where to get to school and where they're going. It's really exciting. I've grown up here and continue to grow here and I'm looking forward to how much further we can go.

Levine: More importantly, evaluate Tyler Lockett and D.J. Fluker's acting skills.

Wilson: (laughs) That was pretty unbelievable! I think seeing D.J. coming out of underneath the covers was a nightmare for me. That's the camaraderie we have. We make fun of each other. We have fun together, so we really enjoyed that part of it.

Levine: Do you think there are unrealistic expectations that come from being the highest paid quarterback in the NFL?

Wilson: I think that there should be expectations. There should be high standards. Nobody's standards are higher than mine in terms of how you've got to play. So I look forward to it. I don't shy away from it. You don't get this far doubting or worrying - you go forward and you are grateful for every moment that you get to have. I haven't been able to do this on my own. As we say it's all hands on deck. It's everybody pitching in to do whatever they can to be great.

Levine: Attrition is part of the game, but does this offense change without Doug Baldwin?

Wilson: Anytime you don't have a star like that it changes. The thing with Doug is his leadership, his ability to make key plays in crucial times, his fire, his passion. There's nobody like him, so if you lose a guy like that you're going to lose something for sure.

Levine: Who's going to throw you touchdown passes now?

Wilson: (laughs) I don't know! We've got to find out.

Levine: How do you maintain the atmosphere and camaraderie that was built last season in the locker room?

Wilson: I think we just continue - we move forward and continue to communicate. Communication is key in any relationship. And have fun doing it. We are way ahead of where people would think we would be. I am really looking forward to what we're going to do and where we're going to be this year.