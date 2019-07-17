Q13 FOX’s Seahawks Training Camp Tickets Sweepstakes

General Conditions:



3. Sponsor reserves the right to delay Sweepstakes announcements, postpone or reschedule all or some of the Sweepstakes events, and/or modify Sweepstakes deadlines at its sole discretion. Any such changes will be announced and posted on KCPQ’s website at http://www.q13fox.com/contests. If for any reason this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause, that corrupts, interrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion thereof. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will select the winner for the Entry Period in progress by random drawing from among eligible, non-suspect entries received for that Entry Period prior to termination, or as otherwise deemed fair by Sponsor, and Sponsor will not award prizes for subsequent Entry Periods. Sponsor will announce any such termination on the Sponsor’s Instagram page.

4. Sponsor is not responsible for human errors or for any damaged, tampered with, delayed, illegible, incomplete, inaccurate, garbled, late, lost, forged, misaddressed, misdirected, mutilated, mass machine-generated, unintelligible, incomprehensible, or entries otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, difficulties in Internet transmission or the functioning of the Instagram service. In addition, Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical errors in these Official Rules, Sweepstakes or any advertising materials for the Sweepstakes, or for any kind of computer, electronic, hardware, software, Internet, network, technical or telephone failures and/or problems caused by the Sponsor, a third party or the user, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes, or by any human, typographical, electronic, network or other error that may occur in receiving and/or processing of the entries in the Sweepstakes, or by infection by computer viruses, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, or technical failure.

5. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) in an annoying, threatening, or harassing manner; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the marketing or other materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of these Official Rules will govern.

6. As a condition of participation, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prizes awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in King County, Washington, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply. These Official Rules will be governed, construed and enforced pursuant to the laws of the State of Washington, without regard to the choice of law provisions thereof.