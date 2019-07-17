Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes off Oregon coast

BANDON, Ore. — A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the Oregon coast Wednesday morning.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter of the quake was about 140 miles east of Bandon, Oregon. It happened at 8:00 a.m.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was NOT expected.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M5.3 Off Coast Of Oregon 0800PDT Jul 17: Tsunami NOT expected #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 17, 2019

There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was about eight miles deep.

This comes after two earthquakes shook the Puget Sound region in Washington state last Friday, with the temblors felt into British Columbia and across the Cascade Mountains into the eastern part of the state.