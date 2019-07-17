Magnitude 3.0 aftershock strikes near Cathcart; same region as last week’s 4.6 temblor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled a small part of western Washington Wednesday afternoon, according to the USGS.

The USGS says the epicenter was a little over a mile northeast of Cathcart. It took place around 4:45 p.m., at a depth of about 16 miles beneath the surface.

The 3.0 aftershock follows a magnitude 4.6 quake that shook residents across the Puget Sound last week.

Seismologists with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Center say they expect more aftershocks in the following weeks and will continue to monitor the area.

Another earthquake struck the Oregon coast Wednesday. A much more powerful 7.1 earthquake rumbled through California earlier this month, but seismologists say these events are completely unrelated.