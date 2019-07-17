Kent shooting leaves 2 dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. -- A man and woman are dead after a shooting in Kent Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. at an apartment in the city’s East Hill neighborhood. Officers found both victims with gunshot wounds and a gun in the man’s hand.

Investigators say no one else was involved in the shooting and there is no threat to the area.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Officers are in the area collecting evidence and trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.