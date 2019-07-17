Healthy Living: Happiness in the water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Research published in the journal of Environmental Psychology finds 'blue spaces' like rivers, lakes or the ocean can help our minds move into a meditative state lowering stress levels, heart rates and in the end... make you happier. Think about it, many of us are willing to pay more for a view of the water, whether it's a hotel room or a home. So there must be a reason for it. Researchers also say people who sleep close to nature get a better night's rest.

We have more proof that healthy habits are not just good for our body, but also for our minds. A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found people who regularly worked out, ate a balanced diet, didn't smoke and limited their alcohol consumption were 32% less likely to develop Alzheimer's. That also goes for people who have a higher genetic risk for the disease. Healthy living was identified as getting at least two and a half hours of exercise a week and eating a Mediterranean based diet.

Finally, a word to the wise if you've got little kids in your life. Health experts say there is a right way to clean their toys. For plastic toys, hot, soapy water is best. If it's 100% plastic, try the dishwasher. Distilled white vinegar and water with a cloth are good for wooden toys and anything soft, including blankets can usually tolerate a gentle run through the washing machine. Experts recommend giving toys a good scrub at least once a week to avoid the spread of bacteria.