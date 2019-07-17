Forecast: A rainy Wednesday in western Washington with highs in the 60s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's going to be a rainy Wednesday, but nice days are ahead!

The day starts out cloudy with some rain. Wednesday afternoon will be wet for the foothills, beaches and points north of Everett (perhaps the last wettest day of the month). Wednesday’s highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday looks pretty nice for the Metro with sun breaks and a high near 74.

Friday and Saturday will be fairly nice but rain is in the forecast for the foothills/mountain.

The convergence zone will be active during this period but the majority of Western Washington will be dry.

Sunday looks great with highs back up in the upper 70s. Next week looks warmer!