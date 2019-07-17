Deadly crash blocking traffic near Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A deadly crash is causing traffic delays near Lake Stevens Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened between Trestle and Lake Stevens along Highway 204. Investigators say a car crossed the center median and collided head-on into another car with four people.

Lake Stevens police say the driver of the offending car died while the four in the other car were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Roadway will be closed for approx 3 hours due to investigation. — Lake Stevens Police (@LKS_POLICE) July 17, 2019

It’s not known why the driver crossed the lane, and police say there are no obvious signs they were under the influence.

Traffic will be impacted at least until 4 p.m., police say.