After a year of sanctuary inside a Seattle church, Jose Robles detained by ICE

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A Lakewood man who spent over a year seeking sanctuary in a Seattle church to avoid deportation has been detained by ICE.

Jose Robles, along with immigrant rights advocates and supporters, held a march to walk with him from Riverton Park United Methodist Church in Seattle to the ICE office a little over a mile away.

Supporters were calling on ICE officials to process his paperwork for him to remain in the U.S., but ICE officials detained Robles after about 30 minutes as the group rallied outside the office.