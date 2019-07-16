Washington’s Lottery looking for winner of biggest jackpot in a decade: $12.3 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Washington's Lottery is looking for the winner of the state's highest jackpot in a decade.

Check your tickets if you have one! The Lottery says someone won the state Lotto at $12.3 million but hasn't claimed their prize yet.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket was drawn on July 3 and was sold at Brier Grocery in Snohomish County.

The winning numbers: 05-12-13-27-34-49

The winner can claim their prize at any Washington's Lottery office until it expires on December 30, 2019.

If the prize goes unclaimed, one-third of the money goes to a reserve account promoting economic development and the rest goes to future lottery prizes.