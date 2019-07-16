× Unsecured rebar flies off truck, nearly impaling Tacoma driver

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Police is warning drivers to make sure their loads are tied down properly after a piece of rebar flew through a woman’s windshield and nearly impaled her.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in Tacoma when WSP says the rebar fell off a truck along SR-16 near South Sprague Avenue and was kicked up when another car drove over it.

The metal bar crashed through the driver side of the woman’s car and missed her by a matter of inches.

She wasn’t hurt, but WSP says this is a good reminder for drivers to call 911 if they see hazardous debris on the roadway.