Unsecured rebar flies off truck, nearly impaling Tacoma driver

Posted 2:35 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:22PM, July 16, 2019

(Trooper Johnna Batiste/ @wspd1pio)

TACOMA, Wash. — Washington State Police is warning drivers to make sure their loads are tied down properly after a piece of rebar flew through a woman’s windshield and nearly impaled her.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in Tacoma when WSP says the rebar fell off a truck along SR-16  near South Sprague Avenue and was kicked up when another car drove over it.

The metal bar crashed through the driver side of the woman’s car and missed her by a matter of inches.

She wasn’t hurt, but WSP says this is a good reminder for drivers to call 911 if they see hazardous debris on the roadway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.