U.S. Marshals Task Force searching for wanted sex offenders in Pierce and Snohomish county

SEATTLE — The U.S. Marshals Western District of Washington Violent Offender Task Force recently wrapped up multi-day operations to help local law enforcement agencies in Pierce and Snohomish county conduct compliance checks on 60 convicted sex offenders to verify their addresses. “We found out some people were living where they supposed to be staying and others were not,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Jacob Green. Deputies arrested 4 sex offenders and two others with outstanding warrants.

Now, they are asking for the public’s help to locate five other convicted sexual predators who could not be found. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. You will remain anonymous. Submit tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or go to http://www.P3Tips.com. You can also send the information direction to the Marshals through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free.

Adrian Troy Abram III is wanted for Failure to Register in Pierce County. He is a Level III sex offender who was convicted of Rape – 3rd Degree and has criminal history that includes eluding law enforcement and intimidating a witness. “He’s been convicted of sexual assault of multiple victims. He’s classified as a Level III sex offender. That means he is the highest risk to re-offend and hurt someone in the community. This guy is the worst of the worst. We have to get him off the streets,” said Acting U.S. Marshal Green.

Elmer Edenilson Flores-Trejo is a Level II sex offender wanted in Pierce County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. He was convicted of Child Molestation 1st Degree.

Daniel Jacob Smith is a Level 1 sex offender convicted of Child Molestation 2nd Degree. He is wanted in Snohomish County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Giljon Lee Johnson is a Level 1 Sex Offender wanted in Snohomish County for Failure to Register. He was convicted of Rape of a Child 1st Degree and Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes.

Joseph Anthony Iacolucci is a Level 1 sex offender wanted for Failure to Register in Snohomish County. He was convicted of Rape of a Child 3rd Degree.