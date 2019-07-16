Swimmers warned to avoid Moses Lake due to toxic algae

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. -- Health officials are warning swimmers in Grant County to avoid Moses Lake due to toxic algae.

They say everyone should avoid going into the lake because of higher than normal toxic blue-green algae levels. They advise against any contact with the lake, including water activities.

It’s also advised to not drink lake water and to keep all pets and livestock away from the water.

Health officials have also posted strict guidelines for fishing in the lake. Crews will continue testing the lake weekly, and warning signs at the lake will be up until the lake is clear of the toxic algae.