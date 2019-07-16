Showers, 60s in the forecast before Washington warms back up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 News meteorologists are tracking some leftover convergence zone rain from east Belleuve and Kirland up into the Cascades.

A hooded jacket comes in handy for sure in those areas – otherwise, it’s more of an optional accessory due to just the chance of showers for the rest of the day. Sunglasses will come in handy too for the breaks we see in the cloud deck later on this morning and early afternoon.

Best bet for the showers is in the mountains, but a chance for the lowland and coast as well. High temps around Puget Sound a bit closer to that normal of 76 for this part of July. Tonight clouds return with overnight lows in the 50s.