One person dead after crash involving semi on SR 202 near Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. -- One person was killed in a crash with a semi Tuesday morning on SR 202 near Redmond.

State troopers were called around 5:00 a.m. to SR 202 near NE Ames Lake Road.

Video from the scene showed a semi-truck off the side of the highway, just down the road from a mangled black sedan.

Troopers told Q13 News that the driver of the sedan was heading eastbound, drifted into the westbound lane and collided with the semi. It actually broke the steering column of the semi, sending the truck careening into trees along a steep embankment.

Troopers said the driver of the black sedan, an elderly man, died. The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The guardrail was damaged and some diesel fuel appeared to leak from the truck.

SR 202 was expected to be closed in both directions for several hours between NE Ames Lake Road and 244th Avenue NE.

SR 202 remains shut down both directions. Male driver of sedan drifted into WB Lane, hit semi head on.. died at scene. Semi driver should be ok. But truck is teetering on guardrail and trees over 30 foot cliff. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/3FHip9mi0I — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) July 16, 2019