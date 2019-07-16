New cat mutilation case in Thurston County unrelated to last year’s killings, police say

Posted 4:47 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 04:52PM, July 16, 2019

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- Deputies in Thurston County are investigating a new case of animal mutilation after the discovery of a severed cat head.

They say a little girl found the mummified head of a cat east of Lacey Tuesday morning and told her mom.

When deputies got there, they say they found it sitting on a chain-link fence with a copy of a "missing cat flier" posted below.

Investigators are not sure if it's the same cat or how the animal died, but authorities say this killing is in no way related to a spree of cat mutilations last year.

