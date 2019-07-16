How do the Seahawks come up with their TD celebrations?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine sat down with receiver Tyler Lockett and chatted about the upcoming season and more.

This is a transcription of their interview:

Levine: Tyler, the Seahawks drafted eight players in 2015, you’re the last one remaining. Thoughts on that?

Lockett: I mean it’s kind of sad. Obviously I have a great relationship with each and every person I was drafted with. A lot of them are still in the league, so I’m happy about that. They’re still doing they’re thing. Me and Frank (Clark) he ended up on another team, but I’m happy for him. He went to a team my dad used to play for, so he’s in good hands and I’m just excited to see what he does. But I’m excited to still be here – last man standing – and I’m seen as one of the top vets so I’m really able to get the leadership going.

Levine: You had 10 touchdowns last year. A career-year overall in terms of touchdown receptions, do you owe that success to anything in particular.

Lockett: I always give it to God. Obviously, I was dealing a whole bunch of stuff mentally last year and it was kind of bad – family, friends, and my faith in God really helped me get through it, and the Seahawks did a really great job helping me get through that stuff as well. So, mentally, I wasn’t in the best place all season, but that was the best career I’ve ever had so I just learned that you can never be ready for what’s ahead of you. All you can do is just take it day by day and just be able to embrace that and make the best out of it. So, I learned that no matter how many times I come in here and catch the ball, run routes and all that stuff. I always thought that was the way to be able to do it. But last year, I didn’t do anything. Everybody asked me what I did, what changed. I didn’t do anything, and that was the best year of my life. So, I learned that you can never prepare for what God has planned for you. You can only just keep going and go at it day by day.

Levine: Do you mind if I ask why you weren’t in a great mental state last year?

Lockett: I’ll talk about it at some point.

Levine: But you feel better now?

Lockett: Yeah, I’m good.

Levine: Will the preplanned touchdown celebrations continue this season?

Lockett: That’s my goal. That’s the goal all the time is just to have a touchdown celebration. We won a dance off with that so we have to come up with a better one. A lot of people have been doing great things out there in the world doing little jigs and good little dance moves. And so, we’re gonna talk about it when camp comes around just to be able to get it going again.

Levine: Which was your favorite one last year?

Lockett: There was a lot of them. I like the one in Detroit when we did a baseball celebration, but I like a lot of the dances we did too. But I think my favorite one would have to be the Allen Iverson celebration.

Levine: What’s the worst idea for a touchdown celebration that you’ve come up with that’s been vetoed by the other guys?

Lockett: That I couldn’t tell you. Before you can come up with one great one, you have like 20 bad ones. And so, we sit there and talk about it and if it doesn’t work out everyone bashes it. Then we have something that everyone thinks is cool then we go out and do it at practice. You have to fail constantly before everyone says ‘I like that one, let’s do it.’

