Hit-and-run driver hits several cars on I-5, snarling morning commute

Posted 6:43 AM, July 16, 2019, by

SHORELINE, Wash. -- Police say a hit-and-run driver hit several cars Tuesday morning, snarling traffic on Interstate 5 in Shoreline.

At least three cars and one semi were involved between 145th and 175th street in the northbound lanes of I-5.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a driver tried to take off after hitting other cars before 3:00 a.m. Troopers ultimately took the driver into custody and they suspect the driver was impaired.

All northbound lanes of I-5 remained blocked around 7:00 a.m. Drivers were forced to take an exit ramp at 175th Street to get around the scene.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said southbound traffic on I-5 was also jammed. Watch Q13 News This Morning through 10 a.m. for the best way to avoid traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

