The Seattle Storm, Alysha Clark to host 5th Annual Toy Drive, benefitting Seattle Children’s

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Storm will host its fifth annual Toy Drive supported by Lime, benefiting Seattle Children’s Hospital on July 19 when the team hosts the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Fans are encouraged to join Alysha Clark in her efforts to collect toys. Donations can be dropped off on July 19 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Fans can visit the wish list of items Seattle Children’s recommends for donations.

Some of the biggest needs include infant flannel blankets, Nerf basketball sets, nail polish and nail decals, Crayola crayons, infant rattles, tactile toys (sound, light, texture), board books, new release/popular DVDs, $5 and $10 gift cards (music, book stores, movies, restaurants, Target, Amazon) and card games.

You can also donate to Alysha Clark's fundraiser page on Seattle Children's website. For every donation of $10 or more to the dialysis unit at Seattle Children’s, you will be entered to win a private dinner for 2 with Clark, Seattle Storm players, and ownership at the Seattle Storm owner's home with a meal prepared by a Seattle-area chef in early August.