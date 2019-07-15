Suspect in Nancy Moyer’s disappearance remains jailed, but not yet charged with murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Deputies have found probable cause to hold a suspect for the 2009 disappearance of Nancy Moyer but charges are still yet to come.

The man in question initially called 911 and implicated himself in Moyer’s death but later recanted those statements.

Despite recanting, prosecutors say his initial report and other circumstantial evidence have given them enough to find probable cause for murder in the second degree.

Officers say their search may reveal additional charges, including illegal gun possession but the investigation is ongoing.