Meet Kit Harrington! #WhyNotMePets

REDMOND, Wash. — Kit Harrington is a 10-month-old Husky who, like his ‘Game of Thrones’ referenced name, is a strong and resilient guy.

He’s a big bundle of energy who will keep you on your toes and he’s super cute too.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Kit Harrington get adopted.

You can meet him at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond. He’s at the shelter because he was struggling with epilepsy. Kit is taking medication to keep his seizures under control.

“He takes two different medications twice a day,” said Jme Thomas, the Executive Director at Motley Zoo Animal Rescue. “They’re not terribly expensive medications and they are working very well. He doesn’t have any health concerns otherwise.”

Kit’s ideal home would be with someone who is willing to commit the time and effort to keep up with his medications. He loves kids and other dogs. He’s very playful as well.

Kit also likes to spend time in his crate, but does need a moderate amount of exercise.

“He can go on some hikes and walks,” said Thomas. ” As long as he’s got someone to play with and a family that loves him and will take care of his medical needs, he’s pretty happy.”

If you are interested in adopting Kit Harrington, you can send an email to adopt@motleyzoo.org.