Inslee says he’d pick Megan Rapinoe for Secretary of State if elected

Posted 7:25 PM, July 15, 2019, by

Megan Rapinoe, World Cup Champion and U.S. Womens National Soccer Team Co-Captain, appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday July 14, 2019. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Washington Governor, and presidential hopeful, Jay Inslee says he’d have soccer star Megan Rapinoe in his cabinet as Secretary of State if he had the chance.

Perhaps jesting, or perhaps serious, Inslee made the comment at the Netroots Nation conference over the weekend.

The far-trailing Democratic hopeful says he wants someone who embraces “love rather than hate” in a slight towards President Donald Trump.

It may indeed be far from coming to fruition, however. One reason, Inslee says he hasn’t even asked the Reign FC star if she’s interested, and – two – Inslee has less than one percent support to be the Democratic presidential candidate, according to CNN polls.

