Grant County wildfire grows to 5,000 acres

SEATTLE -- A fast-moving wildfire in eastern Washington has grown to 5,000 acres as of Monday, and some people are being told to get ready to evacuate.

The Powerline Fire is burning near the town of Mattawa, in Grant County, and it’s potentially threatening farms, homes and other businesses.

The wildfire was reported shortly after noon Sunday, and state firefighting crews have been ordered to assist local firefighters.

Strike teams started hitting the lines Monday, but one of the challenges overnight has been high winds that are pushing the fire closer to town.

“Wind-driven fires are usually long and narrow because they are being pushed, and it's helped the kinds of fuels that burn real quick, Public Information Officer Michael Krueger said.

Meanwhile, authorities are asking people not to fly their drones around this fire. That's because drones can keep planes grounded. And if that happens, planes cannot drop fire retardant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.