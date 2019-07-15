Check your ticket! Washington Lotto’s $12.2 million jackpot remains unclaimed

SEATTLE — We have a winner! But where are they?

A winning Washington’s Lottery ticket was sold nearly two weeks ago, but the $12.2 million jackpot has yet to be claimed.

Officials with the lotto say a winning ticket was sold at Brier Grocery in Snohomish County on July 3. The winning numbers were 05-12-13-27-34-49. 

The winner has until the end of the year to claim the prize or else the ticket will expire. The lotto says if the prize goes unclaimed, a third of the money goes to the Economic-Strategic Reserve Account and the rest goes to future lotto’s.

Check your tickets now!

