Another measles case reported in King County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Another person was diagnosed with measles in King County, county officials said Monday. This comes less than a week after a teen and a young child were reported with the disease.

Public Health – Seattle & King County say a woman in her 20s contracted measles, possibly making contact in Kenmore or Seattle. Health officials say she was in close contact with someone who was previously diagnosed with the disease.

This brings the total number of cases in the county in just a few months to 10.

Here’s a list of locations the latest infected person visited while infections.

Date Time Location July 11, 2019 7:50 am - 9:50 am Seattle Children's Hospital, Mountain entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 10, 2019 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm Seattle Children's Hospital, Mountain entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 10, 2019 8:30 am - 11:00 am Safeway, 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore 98028 July 10, 2019 7:30 am - 9:30 am Seattle Children's Hospital, Mountain entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 9, 2019 11:00 pm - 1:10 am Starbucks in Seattle Children's Hospital, Forest 1st Floor, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 9, 2019 6:20 pm - 8:20 pm Seattle Children's Hospital, Parking Lot 3 and River entrance, elevator to C6 Unit, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 9, 2019 7:30 am - 9:30 am Seattle Children's Hospital, River 6th floor to stairwell closest to Parking Lot 3, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 8, 2019 10:40 pm - 12:45 am Starbucks in Seattle Children's Hospital, Forest 1st Floor, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 8, 2019 10:30 am - 12:30 pm Seattle Children's Hospital, Parking Lot 3 and Forest/Staff entrance, 4500 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105 July 8, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:45 pm Metropolitan Market Sand Point, 5250 40th Ave NE, Seattle 98105

Symptoms of measles do not appear until about a week after contracting the disease. The CDC says the measles vaccine can still be effective if administered soon after coming into contact with the disease.

If you feel you have been in any of these areas and might be infected, see your doctor.