America SCORES inspires local kids with help of Sounders FC

Seattle - The Sounders FC have been dominating squad since they joined Major League Soccer in 2009 but it's not just the success on the pitch that sets them apart. The players and employees that work for the organization believe in the community that supports them.

The Rave Green looks to give back any chance they get and in South Seattle, that comes through thanks to a special program called America Scores.

Like most elementary school kids, the children at Bailey Gatzert live for the moments outside the classroom walls.

"These kids just need a platform," says program volunteer Jeffrey Freiberg. "For a lot of people in our community, soccer is the driving force that unites us all so for a lot of these kids who come from East Asia, or Latin America or Southwest Asia, a lot of these families share that love of soccer."

America Scores is offered to 30 children at Bailey Gatzert and is held at six elementary schools throughout the area. It combines soccer and poetry to help children reach their full potential.

"It's no cost to the families but at the same time these kids get all the benefits of kids who are joining a club team," says Freiberg.

And its something Sounders Midfielder Cristian Roldan fully believes in.

"They gain the confidence to speak in public. With that, it will only build so much more in class because they have the courage to speak up, to answer questions and then it translates to the field," says Roldan.

For more information on America SCORES, please visit their website.