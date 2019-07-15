× Address change coming for more than 2,000 Gig Harbor residents

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Some in Gig Harbor could soon have to remember a new address.

On Sept. 30, more than 2,000 Gig Harbor residents will lose the “NW” from their street address.

The city is dropping the “NW” to better align with the Next Generation 911 system, city officials said in a release. The move will help emergency crews more easily find callers.

“The elimination of the ‘NW’ directional must be consistent throughout the city limits to be compliant with both the Federal Emergency Response and U.S. Postal Service Addressing Standards,” officials said.

Example of Address Modification:

Current Address:

1234 Happy Lane NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

New Address:

1234 Happy Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Impacted property owners should have received notices earlier this month.

The USPS will deliver to both the old and new address for at least one year after the change.