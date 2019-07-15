A celebration of senior dogs set to happen this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Dogs really are man's best friend. Regardless of whether they're young or old, dogs bring joy to many lives. This weekend you can help these K-9s live our their golden years the best way possible by supporting the 2019 Walk For Old Dogs.

The 8th annual event is hosted by Old Dog Haven whose mission is that all senior dogs should live peacefully in their final years as members of a caring family.

The community is invited to Cromwell Park in Shoreline on Sunday, July 21st, beginning at 10am. The Walk is not a race but a fun promenade around the park to celebrate senior dogs and the group promises a fun-filled day. Young dogs, old dogs, and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

Lunch and treats will be available for purchase and guests are encouraged to gather around the amphitheater for the Oldest Dog competition and the Old Dog Pageant which includes Best Costume and Best Trick categories and even a game of musical chairs.

More information on Old Dog Haven, the walk, and how you can help their mission is available on their website.

