‘You can’t beat it’: Picture perfect Carbon River attracts visitors from across the globe

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. -- When it comes to the great outdoors, locals will tell you there’s no place better than the Pacific Northwest.

Just a few miles down the road from Bonney Lake, you’ll find the perfect place to cool off this summer.

“I love listening to the river. You could hear that lull; it's peaceful,” said Craig Romano, an award-winning author and Washington outdoors expert.

Peace and tranquility are just a couple of the things you’ll find flowing freely at the Carbon River, which streams for about 30 miles straight out of the Carbon Glacier on Mt. Rainier.

“We’re sitting on a flood plain that has had old lava flows and mudflows from that big mountain after tens of thousands of years of activity,” said Romano.

Whether its hiking, camping or fishing, the Carbon River is the perfect place for the family to cool off this summer.

Just off the river visitors can enjoy the Foothills Trail which is a paved route that runs from Puyallup to Orting.

“It’s a great family trail for a family bike ride,” said Romano. “Bike rides, short rides, long-distance running, short walks it’s wonderful and most of it is scenic."

The Pierce County Parks Department is currently working on plans to extend the foothills trail into Mt. Rainier National Park in the future.

The Carbon River also boasts a rich history, getting its name from coal found on the riverbanks back in the 1800s.

“It was also very ethnically diverse,” Romano explained. “There were people from all different parts of the world and the country working in coal mines here.”

Now, the Carbon River is a picture-perfect spot with scenic views that draws in visitors from across the country.

Amy and Clint Cosgrove took a trip from Chicago just to take it all in.

“We were out here the other day, and I couldn’t stop taking pictures,” said Clint. “There was a full moon in the corner. You can’t beat it, I love nature.”

“Living in Chicago we don’t get this, so whoever lives here, you guys are very spoiled,” Amy Cosgrove explained.