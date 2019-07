Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A 25-year-old woman died early Sunday after she was stabbed in the chest at a Seattle park, according to police.

It happened at Cal Anderson Park around 2:45 a.m. Officers performed CPR on the victim, and she was rushed to Harborview Medical Center where she later died.

Her identity has not been released.

Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the stabbing and locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Seattle Police at (206) 233-5000.