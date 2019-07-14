Man critically wounded after Downtown Seattle fight ends in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot when a fight broke out early Sunday in Downtown Seattle.

Police say gunshots rang out following a fight on 2nd Avenue N and Mercer St around 2 a.m.

This is near the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Police say a suspect fired into a crowd of people and wounded the man. First responders transported him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released. If you have any information, you’re urged to contact the Seattle Police Department at (206) 233-5000.