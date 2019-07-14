Family mourn the loss of young mother killed in Capitol Hill stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA -Family and friends mourned the loss of a 25-year-old woman stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Capitol Hill.

Seattle Police say they responded to a stabbing in Cal Anderson park Sunday around 2:45 a.m.

The victim was rushed to Harborview, but officials say she died.

Police have not released her identity, but family and friends say it was Rayshauna Webber.

“I still can’t believe she’s gone. I still have to wrap my mind around that,” said Barbara Webber, the victim’s grandmother.

Family and friends say the victim leaves behind a lot, including her 6-year-old daughter.

“She worked hard for her daughter,” said Tonya Lawhorn, the victim’s aunt. “That was her main goal to make sure her daughter was well taken care of, and she did that,” she added.

Lawhorn says it’s not easy talking about her niece on-camera, but she says she’s doing it for a very important reason.

“You got a camera right there; you got cameras down there. You got people that have seen stuff, and no one is coming forward. All they can say is a 25-year-old girl was found stabbed and died. That’s it? That’s all she gets,” said Lawhorn.

Seattle Police say they do not have any suspect information. They ask if you know anything to contact them at 206.233.5000.