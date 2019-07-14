Child hospitalized after being struck by car in Magnolia

SEATTLE — A child was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being struck by a car in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department says the crash happened on 25th Ave W and W. Dravus St. They say after striking the child, the driver crashed into a power pole and knocked a transformer down.

The driver was also sent to the hospital. Police didn’t say the conditions of the child or the driver.

Police closed off W. Dravus Street while investigators try to figure out what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.