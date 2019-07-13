Mercer Island police investigate shooting, two killed

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. -- Two people died at the hospital Saturday after being found shot inside a vehicle on Mercer Island.

Police said the two victims, a man and a woman, were found in the parking lot of Luther Burbank Park.

They were both taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they died of their injuries.

Officers said a gun was discovered at the scene. They don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Investigators with Mercer Island and Bellevue Police Departments are looking into what happened.

