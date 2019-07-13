× Man shot and killed by police outside Tacoma ICE detention facility

TACOMA, Wash. — A man police described as armed with a rifle and throwing flammable objects was shot and killed outside the Northwest Detention Center early Saturday morning.

An employee at the facility, which operates on behalf of ICE, called police shortly before 4 a.m. saying a man with a rifle was throwing “incendiary devices” at the building, setting vehicles on fire and attempting to ignite a large propane tank, according to Tacoma PD.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers say they found a suspect with a gun, wearing a satchel and carrying flares.

Police fired on the man in a parking lot across from the facility, striking him fatally.

It is unknown how many shots were fired or if the man also shot at police.

Tacoma police said four officers were involved in the shooting. All were placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

Detectives were still processing the scene late Saturday morning, with several roads in the area of East J Street blocked off.

No further details about the suspect, including his age, were immediately available.

A rally outside the facility concluded several hours prior to the incident and police said it remained peaceful.