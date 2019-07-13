Kirkland police officers shoot, kill man to help save child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Police officers in Kirkland shot and killed a man after he threatened to hurt or kill a young child.

At about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted of the man making threats toward a 1-year-old child near the 12200 block of Northeast 116th Street.

Officers said the man was holding the child tightly in his arms when they tried to negotiate with him.

"[They] had been on scene for approximately an hour when the suspect's actions toward the child heightened, and an officer was forced to intervene by shooting the suspect to prevent immediate harm to the child," said Lt. Rob Saloum, Kirkland Police Department.

Saloum said the suspect died at the scene. No information on his identity was immediately available.

The child was transported for medical evaluation as a precaution.

The King County Sheriff's Office will now conduct an investigation into what happened.